California Wetfish Producers Association Recognizes Ocean Week with Video on the Latest in Sardine, Anchovy Science

In recent years, fisheries managers have made devastating cuts to California's sardine and anchovy fisheries based on reports that populations of the two species have sharply declined. However, the California Wetfish Producers Association (CWPA) is marking Ocean Week 2019 with a video documenting new research that shows increasing populations of both species in nearshore waters.





The CWPA has been working in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Southwest Fisheries Science Center to develop sampling methods to assess sardine and anchovy in nearshore waters missed by NOAA's acoustic trawl surveys. This research shows that both species are abundant in nearshore waters not surveyed by NOAA - in fact, approximately 70 percent of California coastal pelagic species landings are harvested in waters not surveyed in federal stock assessments.

More accurate biomass estimates and stock assessments for coastal pelagic species will benefit sustainable harvest policies, the fishermen and seafood processors who produce these species, and fishing communities and seafood consumers who rely on them.

"We're doing [this research] partly to improve the science in cooperation both with federal and state fishery biologists," says Diane Pleschner-Steele, executive director of CWPA, in the video. "And we're doing it to save our lives."

The non-profit California Wetfish Producers Association (CWPA) was established in 2004 to promote sustainable fisheries and foster cooperative research. Voluntary membership includes the majority of wetfish harvesters and processors operating in California.

