Ryan Tevepaugh, Co-Owner of Tevepaugh Development LLC Donates Portion of Six Figure Salary to Individuals with Disabilities

AURORA, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / Tevepaugh Development LLC, A Northeast Ohio real estate development and contracting company, have shifted their current focus from real estate development, to philanthropic endeavors. Tevepaugh Development LLC has been serving the Cleveland area for several years now through job creation and local economic development, but the Tevepaugh brothers believed they could be doing more. Years back, Ryan Tevepaugh had made a promise to his local community and himself that he would give back as much as he could to a community that had done a great deal for him.

Inspired by the recent struggles of some of his fellow local community members, Co-Owner Ryan Tevepaugh decided that it was time to increase his companies' positive impact in the local community. "With the current state of healthcare and insurance here in Ohio, it had become a difficult time for those struggling with disabilities" said Ryan Tevepaugh. "My brother (business partner) and I decided that it was time to start giving back to a community that had given us so much throughout our lives. We believed that this was a great place to start."

Ryan Tevepaugh's decision is to dedicate not only a portion of his salary to helping those in need but to donate a significant amount of his time to working with local charities to distribute goods & services to help people those in need as well. He believes that these two avenues of philanthropic work focus on helping improve an area in their local community that is in dire need of attention. Ryan is trying to make good on a promise to reconnect with people who are less fortunate and dedicate whatever he can in an effort to close the gap on the hunger and shelter issues that effect their local community. This has started as something small but has grown over several months and will continue to be a mainstay in Ryan's life. He hopes that as his businesses continue to develop and grow that he can continue to give back more to the community that he loves so much.

About Tevepaugh Development LLC

Tevepaugh Development LLC is a contractor that largely does business in the Northeast Ohio area. From small projects to large projects we can provide high quality services. Our company hires specialized subcontractors to perform all or portions of the construction work. Our team works tirelessly to fulfill the needs of our clients. Tevepaugh Development LLC is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information about Ryan and his endeavors, please visit: www.ryantevepaugh.com.

For more information, please contact directly at:

Ryan Tevepaugh

info@ryantevepaugh.com

SOURCE: Tevepaugh Development LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548088/Ryan-Tevepaugh-Co-Owner-of-Tevepaugh-Development-LLC-Donates-Portion-of-Six-Figure-Salary-to-Individuals-with-Disabilities