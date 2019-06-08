Lighthouse Treatment Center: Local Rehab Center Supports Annual Community Fundraiser Helping Recovering Addicts Have a Safe Space

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / Every year, the Anaheim Alana Club hosts a fundraising event to raise money for the upkeep of its facility that is mainly used as a meeting space for people recovering from substance abuse. This year, the gathering known as the 202 Club Block Party will be held on June 9, 2019. It will feature live music, food, raffle prizes, and a Kid Zone area with bounce houses and face painting for children.

Anaheim Alana is a non-profit organization that provides meeting space for Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, AlAnon, and many other 12-step groups. The club's annual block party is a clean and sober event that will be attended not only by its members but also by different organizations supporting the initiative. One of the event's longstanding supporters is the Lighthouse Treatment Center, a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility located in Anaheim.

As part of its commitment to give back to its surrounding community, the rehab center regularly sponsors an information booth during the event focusing on sobriety. The goal is to provide attendees with valuable knowledge that can help them in their recovery journey. Aside from the consistent donations and booth sponsorship, the Lighthouse also encourages its newly sober former residents or alumni to attend the event.

Jocel Barrios, Alumni Coordinator for the Lighthouse, said that the 202 Club Block Party is a perfect venue for Lighthouse alumni to engage with others and integrate themselves back into the community.

"We are happy to be involved with the 202 Club Block Party. Anaheim Alana Club is an asset to our recovery community and a beacon of hope for those struggling to find their way out of addiction," said Barrios.

According to Robin Rush, Anaheim Alana Club manager, the support the club receives from organizations like the Lighthouse is very valuable.

"The Lighthouse has been very instrumental in helping me manage the club. Their donations, as well as the rest of the donations we collect during the event really help in alleviating some financial stress when it comes to improving the club. This way, we can focus on serving the community better," said Rush.

Rush added that the proceeds from the event will benefit so many people as the funds will be used to keep the club's doors open, as well as pay for supplies, food, and maintenance like plumbing and repairs.

"We want people to come to a place of peace and through these improvements, we believe that we are able to achieve this," said Rush.

