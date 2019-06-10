

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release final Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year, up from 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year in the previous reading.



Japan also will see preliminary April readings for current account and May numbers for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



The current account balance is tipped to show a surplus of 1,514.5 billion yen, down from 2,847.9 billion yen in March. Overall bank lending was up 2.4 percent on year in April; excluding trusts, lending was up an annual 2.5 percent.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is tipped to see a score of 45.5, up from 45.3 in April. The outlook is called at 48.0, down from 48.4 a month earlier.



China will release May data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to fall 3.3 percent on year after rising 4.0 percent in April. Exports are called lower by 3.8 percent after inking 2.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $23.20 billion, up from $13.84 billion a month earlier.



Indonesia will provide May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year, while core CPI gained 3.1 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Australia are closed on Monday in observance of the Queen's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.



