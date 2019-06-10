

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2019, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.



That's an upward revision from 0.5 percent in last month's preliminary reading, and it was in line with expectations.



On an annualized yearly basis, GDP was up 2.2 percent - again matching forecasts and up from 2.1 percent in the preliminary reading.



Nominal GDP was unrevised at 0.8 percent on quarter, as expected.



Business spending was revised up to 0.3 percent from -0.3 percent, although it fell shy of expectations for 0.5 percent.



