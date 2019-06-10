Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) - Skyledger Tech Corp. (CSE: SKYL) ("Skyledger") is pleased to announce that it has purchased a total of 12 Bitmain Antminer S17s (the "S17 Rigs") from a third party vendor. Skyledger plans to use the S17 Rigs to mine bitcoin at its operations in Gibsons, British Columbia.

The S17 Rigs are expected to deliver higher economic performances and efficiency as compared to the existing S9s. Specifically, they will operate at 53 terra hashes per second and 45 joules per tera hash. Skyledger has already installed 10 of the S17 Rights in order to take advantage of the recent price increase of bitcoin, which is now at approximately CDN $10,500 per bitcoin.

About Skyledger

Skyledger is a Bitcoin mining company that gives shareholders access to the potential price appreciation of Bitcoin. The Company currently owns ASIC S17 and S9 Rigs, which are used to obtain rewards for confirming transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain, that are located in Gibsons, British Columbia.

