AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A (AEEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2019 / 06:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A DEALING DATE: 07/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 3.9343 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1445844847 CODE: AEEM ISIN: LU1681045370 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEEM Sequence No.: 9576 EQS News ID: 821839 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2019 00:21 ET (04:21 GMT)