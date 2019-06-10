

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group (AAL) announced Sunday that it has extended cancellations for Boeing 737 MAX through September 3. In total, approximately 115 flights per day will be canceled through September 3.



In April, American had extended cancellations for the MAX through August 19.



In its latest update, the company said it remains confident in the recertification of the aircraft soon, with the impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX, as well as the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with union partners.



The company has been in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA, Department of Transportation or DOT, National Transportation Safety Board or NTSB and other regulatory authorities.



