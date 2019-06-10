First Sentinel Plc - Accounts Update, Suspension of trading on NEX
London, June 7
7.30am10 June 2019
First Sentinel Plc
("First Sentinel" or the "Company")
Accounts Update
Suspension of trading on NEX
Further to the announcement made by the Company on 31 May 2019, First Sentinel Plc ("First Sentinel" or the "Company") (NEX: FSEN), the alternative investment company focused on providing growth capital for public and private company investments, advises that it continues to work to finalise the publication of its audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Accounts") and now expects to publish such Accounts by no later than 5pm on Friday14 June 2019.
Given the further delay the Company's shares will be suspended from trading on NEX until the Accounts are issued.
About First Sentinel
First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, registered with the FCA as a small authorised UK AIFM, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.
