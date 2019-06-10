EXCHANGE NOTICE 10 JUNE 2019 SHARES THE SHARES OF RAMIRENT PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Ramirent published on 10 June, 2019 a Stock Exchange Release where it announced that "Loxam S.A.S. and Ramirent Plc have on June 10, 2019 entered into a combination Agreement pursuant to which Loxam will make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ramirent that are not owned by Ramirent or any of its subsidiaries. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Ramirent Plc to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv)). Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company." The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ************************************************ TIEDOTE 10.6.2019 OSAKKEET RAMIRENT OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLE Ramirent Oyj julkisti 10.6.2019 pörssitiedotteen, jonka mukaan "Loxam S.A.S. ja Ramirent Oyj ovat 10.6.2019 allekirjoittaneet yhdistymissopimuksen, jonka mukaan Loxam tekee vapaaehtoisen hallituksen suositteleman julkisen käteisostotarjouksen kaikista Ramirentin liikkeeseen lasketuista ja ulkona olevista osakkeista, jotka eivät ole Ramirentin tai sen tytäryhtiöiden hallussa". Nasdaq Helsinki siirtää Ramirent Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) perusteella tarkkailulistalle. Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (iv): "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen." Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260