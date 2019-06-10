Menarini Ricerche at the 24?? EHA Congress Presenting the First In Human Clinical Study of SEL24/MEN1703

ROME, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Menarini Ricerche will present at the 24th EHA Congress 2019 in Amsterdam on the First In Human clinical trial of SEL24/MEN1703 (DIAMOND-01, NCT03008187).

During the poster session dedicated to "Acute Myeloid Leukemia - Clinical" on June 14th 2019, 17:30PM- 19:00PM, the poster "CLI24-001: First-in-human study of SEL24/MEN1703, an oral dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia" will be presented (Final Abstract Code: PF281).

This poster will report the study design of the FIH clinical trial DIAMOND-01 of SEL24/MEN1703, a molecule in-licensed from Selvita, in patients with newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and Primary Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and no available therapeutic options (NCT03008187). The main objective of the study, conducted in the US, is the identification of the recommended phase 2 dose.

Menarini Ricerche is eager to present this study, which is the first trial testing a dual PIM/FLT3 inhibitor in AML. In addition, this is the first trial testing a dual PIM/FLT3 inhibitor with the potential to be a benefit for AML patients regardless of their FLT3 mutational status, and to overcome FLT3 inhibitor resistance.

The contribution of Menarini Ricerche to international conferences in Oncology, such as the EHA congress, is a key component of our commitment to developing new drugs for patients with difficult to treat cancers and poor prognosis.

About Menarini

Menarini Group is an Italian pharmaceutical company, with a turnover of 3,667 million Euro and more than 17,600 employees. The Menarini Group has always pursued two strategic objectives: research and internationalization, and has a strong commitment to oncology research and development. As part of such commitment to oncology, Menarini, is developing four investigational new oncological drugs. Two of them are biologics, one is the monoclonal antibody anti-CD157 MEN1112, and the other is a toxin-conjugated, anti-CD205 antibody MEN1309. Other two are small molecules, the dual PIM and FLT3 kinase inhibitor SEL24/MEN1703, and the PI3K inhibitor MEN1611, in clinical development for the treatment of a variety of hematological and/or solid tumors. In addition, Menarini has recently signed a licensing agreement for a small molecule, an inhibitor of class I, II, and IV histone deacetylase, Pracinostat, for the treatment of patients with hematological diseases. Menarini is active commercially in the most important therapeutic areas with products for cardiology, gastroenterology, pneumology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation, and analgesia.

With 16 production sites and 7 Research and Development centers, the Menarini Group has a strong presence throughout Europe and Asia, Africa, Central and South America. Menarini's products are available in 136 countries worldwide.

For further information please visit www.menarini.com.

