

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide China has agreed to sell its subsidiary Air Liquide Fuzhou Co. Ltd. to Fujian Shenyuan New Materials Co. Ltd. Air Liquide Fuzhou operates eight dedicated units located in Fujian province in Southeast China.



The deal will have a limited unfavorable one-off impact on first-half net profit. However, the company maintained its full year guidance. Air Liquide noted that the divestment is aligned with its strategy to focus on main industrial basins and other high potential activities, especially in China.



