Herlev University Hospital Treats First Patient in Denmark on Varian Halcyon System

PALO ALTO, California and HERLEV, Denmark, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced Herlev University Hospital near Copenhagen, Denmark is Scandinavia's first facility to utilize the Halcyon system. The first patient treated on the system was a 42-year-old female undergoing treatment for anal cancer. Halcyon simplifies and enhances virtually every aspect of image-guided volumetric intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), including improved patient comfort and shortening the time from installation to first-treatment without sacrificing quality.

"We are proud to be the first hospital in Denmark and Scandinavia in general equipped with the Halcyon system," said Brian Holch Kristensen, chief physicist at Herlev University Hospital. "We understand the fear patients can feel when going through cancer treatments. The Halcyon's speed and patient-focused features like the ambient lighting in the gantry opening, the integrated sound system and the couch-mounted camera, put the patient first and help ease their fears."

Kristensen also added, "The technical transition, including install, commissioning, machine QA, patient QA, treatment planning and education, has been smoother than ever. Twelve days after arriving in a box, we treated the first patient with a very complex three arc treatment."

"This is another step forward towards our goal at Varian to expand access to advanced cancer care globally," said Jean-Luc Devleeschauwer, president, Varian Oncology Systems EMEIA. "Halcyon was designed to deliver high-quality treatments and empower clinicians to treat more patients with quality care. The system can deliver sharp imaging in as little as 15 seconds and treatments are accelerated compared to traditional devices. Herlev is an exceptional teaching hospital and it is exciting to see they are now able to offer their patients these advanced treatments, as well as train more doctors, with the Halcyon system in Denmark."

Halcyon features a streamlined workflow that only requires nine steps from the start to the end of treatment compared to up to more than 30 steps with older technologies. To assist in the reduction of time and construction costs from installation to first patient treatment, Halcyon offers expedited commissioning, requires less shielding than traditional systems, can fit in the majority of existing small vaults and can be installed in two weeks or less. The system is well suited to treat a majority of cancer patients, offering advanced treatments for lung, prostate, breast, head & neck, and many other forms of cancer.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About Herlev University Hospital

Founded in 1965, Herlev Hospital is located in Herlev, Denmark, about six miles northwest of Copenhagen. Herlev is a teaching hospital affiliated with Copenhagen University. The hospital is the 5th tallest hospital building in the world. https://www.herlevhospital.dk/

