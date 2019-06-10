2019 Edition Features Innovation Showcase; Event Registration Now Open

The GSMA today announced the first speakers for the 2019 Mobile 360 Series Africa conference, which will take place 16-18 July 2019 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda and is themed 'Rise of the Digital Citizen'. Sponsors for the event include MTN Rwanda (Host Sponsor); Mastercard (Headline Sponsor); Channel VAS (Fintech Sponsor); Telepin and Visa (Industry Sponsors); Safaricom and Telecom Egypt (Mobile Partners); and Ericsson, Facebook and TATA Communications (Series Sponsors). Following a successful launch last year, the event will again feature the Innovation Showcase including the BetterFuture Stage, highlighting how the mobile and ICT industry is working towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"Technology is driving change in Africa and the telecom sector is set to thrive. With more than half a billion people across Africa now subscribed to a mobile network, connectivity is delivering access to a range of essential services such as digital identity, healthcare and financial services," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "We are excited to return to Rwanda for a second year. As technology and entrepreneurship gathers speed across the region, at the event we will be exploring the age of the digital citizen and the positive impact of mobile throughout this vibrant region."

Industry Leaders to Keynote

At Mobile 360 Africa, CEOs and senior executives from leading companies in the mobile industry and throughout the digital ecosystem will address the most pressing trends and issues in mobile. Speakers confirmed to present at Mobile 360 Africa include:

Daddy Mukadi Bujitu, Chief Regulatory Officer, Airtel

Amolo Ng'weno, CEO, Bankable Frontier Associates

Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Bank of Industry of Nigeria

Kate Wilson, CEO, Digital Impact Alliance

Eunice Ntobedzi, CEO, EmPowered FinTech

Princess Sikhanyiso, Dlamini, Minister of ICT, Eswatini

Frehiwot Tamiru, CEO, Ethio Telecom

Reine Mbang Essobmadje, Founder and CEO Evolving Consulting and Chair of Digital Economy Committee, GICAM

Daisy Zhu, 5G Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei

Ashish Thakkar, Founder, Mara Group

Simon Karikari, Managing Director, Millicom (Tigo) Tanzania

Tawanda Sibanda, Partner, McKinsey

Bart Hofker, CEO, MTN Rwanda

Victor Alagbe, Chief Operating Officer and Blockchain Strategist, OneWattSolar

Olumide Ogunlana, Co-Founder, PrepClass

Zac Cheah, CEO, Pundi X

Patrick Nyirishema, Director General, Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA)

Stephen Chege, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Safaricom

Debra Mallowah, Chief Development Officer, Safaricom

Regina Honu, CEO, Soronko Academy

Focused on the Rise of the Digital Citizen, the conference will deliver thought-provoking keynote addresses, fireside chats and panel discussions that tackle key issues on trust, technology, future media and next generation connectivity. Setting out where Africa is in the global tech race, the event will delve into the long-term impact of digital across communities and industries and ask industry defining questions over the three days. The final day will host the bi-annual GSMA Mobile Money Leadership Forum, where industry will discuss current trends and future innovations in mobile money. The full conference agenda is available at www.mobile360series.com/africa/agenda.

In addition to the main conference, Mobile 360 Africa will highlight the initiatives and activities undertaken by the GSMA Mobile for Development programme. The event will focus on its work to increase access to and use of life-enhancing mobile services and to accelerate socio-economic improvements for the underserved, especially women, rural communities and youth. Additionally, the event will explore digital and financial inclusion, as well as identity for the unregistered.

Mobile 360 Africa Registration Now Open

Registration for Mobile 360 Africa is now open; individuals wishing to attend should visit www.mobile360series.com/africa/attend/attendee-registration/. For further information on Mobile 360 Africa, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.mobile360series.com/africa/overview/. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 Africa (M360Africa) on Twitter @GSMA, on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series and LinkedIn on www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series

Further information on the entire Mobile 360 Series of events is available at www.mobile360series.com/. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 Series (Mobile360) on Twitter @GSMA and on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series.

