TTP Ventus, manufacturer of the Disc Pump range of multi-award-winning micropumps, today announced the launch of its latest product line, the LT Series. The new pump products have been developed to serve applications with demanding operational life requirements across the medical, life science, environmental and industrial sectors.

TTP Ventus' New Micropump Cycles 20 Times for Every Year the Universe Has Existed (Photo: Business Wire)

TTP Ventus' Disc Pump platform delivers exceptional pressure and flow, silent operation, millisecond-response time, precision controllability and pulsation-free flow. These features enable product designers to drive innovation, for example through the creation of discrete, wearable medical devices or through the miniaturisation of measurement equipment. The LT Series is a new addition to the line-up, providing in excess of 5,000 hours' continuous operation across a wide temperature range of -25 to +40°C.

Tom Harrison, Business Development Manager, TTP Ventus, commented: "The LT series marks a significant step forward in the lifetime capacity of our technology. The first two models in the series extend the envelope over previous designs, allowing us to support 6 months' continuous operation. It is remarkable to consider that over this time, cycling 20,000 times per second, the pump will clock up more than 20 cycles for every year the universe has existed."

"We are committed to pushing the capability of our designs and are developing models offering further improvements to performance and life. We have a series of products planned for release over the course of the next year, ultimately targeting a pump rated to 10,000 hours in 2020."

The first two models in the LT Series are shipping now, with pre-production prototypes of higher-performance variants available to test. For more information about the LT Series, visit: http://www.ttpventus.com/LTS1.

Contacts:

TTP Ventus

Tom Harrison

Tel: +44 (0)1763 262626

Email: tom.harrison@ttpventus.com