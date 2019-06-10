

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in April from a year ago, as growth in exports and imports slowed, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 156 million in April from EUR 145 million in the corresponding month last year. In the previous month, the deficit was EUR 163 million.



Both the exports and imports climbed 4.0 percent year-on-year each in April.



Exports to EU countries advanced 7.0 percent annually in April and those to non-EU countries fell 2.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX