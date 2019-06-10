At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in relation 1:3 in LONG GULD H2. The certificate will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from June 13, 2019. Short name: LONG GULD H2 --------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:3 --------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0006090320 --------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: June 12, 2019 --------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0012729929 --------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: June 13, 2019 --------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 173276 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB at +46 20 81 61 61, or bullbear@handelsbanken.se and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.