

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade gap widened in April from the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.38 billion in April from EUR 1.23 billion in the previous month.



Both exports and imports grew by 5.7 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively in April from last year.



For the first four months of the year, the trade deficit was EUR 5.03 billion with exports rising 3.8 percent and imports increasing 8.3 percent from a year ago.



