

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production rose at the fastest pace in eleven months in April, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.2 percent rise in March. This was the fastest growth since last May, when output gained 2.3 percent.



Production rose the most in the chemical industry, up by 3.2 percent and mining and quarrying sector grew by 3.0 percent, and food industry increased by 2.8 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production surged on a working day and seasonally adjusted 6.5 percent in April, after a 1.0 percent fall in the preceding month.



Separate data from Statistics Finland showed that the manufacturing new orders rose 0.9 percent annually in April, slower than 2.6 percent in March.



During the January to April period, new orders grew by 2.0 percent.



