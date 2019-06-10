

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK GDP, industrial output and foreign trade data. The economy is forecast to expand 0.4 percent in three months to April from the previous three months.



Economists forecast UK industrial output to fall 1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in March. The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 13 billion in April compared to GBP 13.65 billion a month ago.



Ahead of these data, the pound rose against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.2599 against the franc, 1.2720 against the greenback, 138.22 against the yen and 0.8883 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



