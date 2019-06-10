The following information is based on the press release from Ramirent Oyj (Ramirent) published on June 10, 2019 and may be subject to change. Loxam S.A.S. has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Ramirent, whereby every one (1) Ramirent share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 9 per share. If Ramirent, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in Ramirent (RMR1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below. For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728286