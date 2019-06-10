Maru/Blue: Over 5 million people in the UK have consumed cannabis in the past 3 months, according to Maru Voice UK

Despite being officially illegal since 1928, cannabis was recently consumed by 11% of the population

LONDON, June 10, 2019-the UK's leading online market research community, giving fellow Britons the opportunity to participate in surveys and discussions that influence brands, products and services. Despite being officially illegal since 1928, cannabis was recently consumed by 11% of the population. And cannabis consumers are of all ages and income levels, in all regions if the UK.



These levels of consumption are like what we observe in Canada (14%) where it is legal, and the U.S. (15%) where it is legal in ten states, two U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

Support for legalization in the UK is very high. Fully two thirds (65%) said they support legalizing cannabis. And this support is widespread. A majority in all sectors of society would be pleased to see Westminster rethink its classification of cannabis as a prohibited drug. This support for legalization follows on the heels of the approval of cannabis for medical use in November 2018.

Eager to try cannabis

This very high level of support for legalization is coupled with widespread interest in consumption. Asked "assuming cannabis was legal where you live, would you ever consider consuming it?" almost four in ten (37%) said "yes." Again, interest in consuming cannabis cuts across society. Even a quarter (25%) of those 55 and older said they'd like to have the opportunity to enjoy some cannabis. And they are not just interested in lighting up.

We exposed people to a description of Legal Soda, a product currently legally available in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Massachusetts.

Legal Sodas are tasty THC-infused sodas! Flavors include: Rainier Cherry, Lemon Ginger, and Pomegranate. Our all-natural sparkling tonics are crafted for that perfect high. Never high-fructose.

A delicious mix of bubbles, fruit and as much locally sourced ingredients as Mother Nature will allow. Crafted strain-by-strain to deliver three different but consistent good times. Every time.

While Legal Soda will not replace tea or pints anytime soon, one in five (20%) said: "I'd buy it." A third (33%) suggested they "know many people who would want this type of product." And four in ten (37%) described Legal Soda as "new and different." In other words, Legal Soda would be a hit in the UK if it were made legal.

About Maru Voice UK Cannabis Community

The Cannabis Community allows organisations to access cannabis users from across the UK, U.S. and Canada who have been extensively profiled on their cannabis consumption and consumption intentions. Additionally, they are profiled on how they consume and wish to consume, including smoking, vaping, edibles and beverages.

We also have all of the deep profiling information typically available on our Springboard America , Maru Voice Canada and Maru Voice UK communities, so there is no need for guesswork or asking unnecessary screening and demographic questions. This creates a better respondent experience and more room for asking questions that really matter.

The Cannabis Community can be used for quantitative and qualitative research, including mobile missions and video interviewing. Access to the Cannabis Community is available on an ad hoc basis, as well as for ongoing assignments. To learn more about how you can better understand the UK cannabis consumer contact us .

About Maru/Blue