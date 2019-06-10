

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks opened higher on Monday as the Trump administration 'indefinitely suspended' tariffs on all Mexican goods and data showed China's exports unexpectedly returned to growth in May despite higher U.S. tariffs.



Closer home, the U.K. economy contracted for the second straight month in April on weak manufacturing, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Gross domestic product fell 0.4 percent on a monthly basis after easing 0.1 percent in March. GDP was forecast to drop again by 0.1 percent.



U.K. industrial production declined for the first time this year in April on sharp fall in manufacturing. Production decreased 2.7 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in March.



The country's visible trade deficit narrowed to a six-month low in April. The trade gap fell to GBP 12.1 billion from GBP 15.4 billion in March.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 39 points or 0.53 percent at 7,370, extending gains for a sixth consecutive session. The British pound fell after the release of weak GDP data.



Ferguson shares slumped 5.4 percent. The plumbing and heating products distributor reported a 6.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, missing analysts' estimates.



BAE Systems, a defense, security and aerospace company, gained 1 percent as United Technologies and Raytheon announced they would join forces to create an aerospace and defense powerhouse.



Travel company Thomas Cook jumped 11 percent after reports that Hong Kong's Fosun Tourism was in talks to buy its tour operating business.



