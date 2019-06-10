The semi-annual review of the VINX30 Index has now been completed. Below are the changes to the portfolio as a result of the review: ADDITIONS DELETIONS AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Coloplast B (COLO B) Carlsberg A/S B (CARL B) A.P. Moller - Maersk B (MAERSK B) Mowi ASA (MOWI) Stora Enso Oyj R (STERV) The VINX 30 Index Constituents effective with the market open on Monday, June 24, 2019 are ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B Mowi ASA AstraZeneca PLC Neste Corporation Atlas Copco AB ser. A Nokia Corporation Carlsberg A/S B Nordea Bank Abp Danske Bank Novo Nordisk B DNB ASA Sampo Plc A DSV Sandvik AB Equinor ASA Skand. Enskilda Banken ser. A Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. B Svenska Handelsbanken ser. A ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG SER. B Swedbank AB ser A Fortum Corporation Telenor ASA Hennes & Mauritz AB, H & M ser. B Telia Company AB (publ) Hexagon AB ser. B UPM-Kymmene Corporation Investor AB ser. B Vestas Wind Systems KONE Oyj B Volvo, AB ser. B See the attached file for a complete list of constituents including the new number of shares and new weights (based on closing price as of 05/31/19). Any changes to Index Shares/Weights due to Corporate Action up until Review Effective Date will be communicated as in when the Corporate Actions take effect. If you have questions regarding these changes, please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728291