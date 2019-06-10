David Appell Joins Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Appell brings over twenty years of experience in building high volume transactional-related platforms to deliver large revenue streams

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) ('Parallax' or the 'Company'), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, today announced that it has appointed David Appell as its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Appell is a highly motivated senior leader with diverse experience and education who is results driven, extremely dedicated and focused on assignments. He has developed long-term relationships with a vast worldwide network. Further, he possesses deep knowledge in areas of technology, telecom, manufacturing, financial markets, management and is highly skilled in negotiations.

Since February 2000, Mr. Appell has served as President of Carbon Capital Corp., a financial consulting services company specializing in capital formation, structure, M&A, strategic consulting and other services for select clientele. From August 2014 to February 2018, Mr. Appell served as Chief Executive Officer of Contour Tech Group, which manufactures cellular phone cases and tech accessories for major fashion brands, including but not limited to Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley and Fossil, and sold products to Apple for resale to their stores worldwide.

From March 2008 until September 2015, David was managing member of MST Acquisition Group, LLC, ("MST") which provided voice, video, data and managed services in the New York metropolitan market. While at MST, Mr. Appell successfully transformed the business from a residential multi-dwelling unit model to a commercial service provider. From June 2006 through May 2010, Mr. Appell served as Chief Operating Officer of Digital Products, Inc., ("DPI") which sold various lines of office equipment and services. These product brands included Kyocera, Konica Minolta, Lexmark and Ricoh. From April 1992 to October 1997, Mr. Appell served as General Partner of HPH Capital Growth, LP a fund established to invest in the equity marketplace. From October 1992 to February 1997, Mr. Appell served as house counsel to Comart, Inc., an introducing broker for the commodities market. Mr. Appell worked for Kantrowitz, Goldhamer and Graifman from 1990 to 1992. From April 1998 to June 2000, Mr. Appell served as Chief Executive Officer of The Regency Group, ("Regency") a full-service brokerage firm on Wall Street licensed by the NASD with correspondent relationships with CIBS Oppenheimer. Mr. Appell ran all operations including the investment banking services completing numerous private placements, public offerings and also developed and managed a sales force.

Since March 2013, Mr. Appell has served as a trustee for the Institute for Educational Achievement, (the "IEA"). A privately-run school that provides educational services to kids and young adults with autism.

Mr. Appell received his Juris Doctorate from Cardozo Law School in New York City in 1990 and a Bachelors in Business Administration in Accounting from Pace University in New York in 1987.

"We are very delighted that David has agreed to join Parallax as the Company's Chief Operating Officer," stated Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer of Parallax Health Science, Inc.

"David has built highly sophisticated technology platforms and networks that are scalable, and we believe he is capable of managing the processes that Parallax will require to handle the revenue growth that we anticipate as our mobile health remote patient monitoring solutions are adopted by a growing number of national and regional brand-name companies. David's background as the former Chief Executive Officer for Contour Tech Group a consumer products company with Fortune 100 relationships, along with his extensive business and technology expertise in high volume consumer markets, should contribute greatly to the execution of Parallax's growth strategy and the expansion in our revenue base."

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Paul Arena

paul@parallaxcare.com

Cell: 404-915-8449

SOURCE: Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548185/David-Appell-Joins-Parallax-Health-Sciences-Inc-as-Chief-Operating-Officer