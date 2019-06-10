bgX Selects Shortcuts To Extend On-demand Beauty Service & New E-commerce Platform Even Further

LONDON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Software management company, SHORTCUTS, is excited to announce a new global partnership with bgX, the revolutionary on-demand beauty tech service, to help users find and book top hair and beauty appointments and order professional salon products.

The bgX platform allows customers to book a beauty appointment with world leading salons. Thanks to bgX's partnership with Uber for Business, the qualified professional or professional product will come to the customer's door from the salon within 30 minutes.

The new partnership with SHORTCUTS will see the bgX platform integrate, allowing customers to find nearby bgX salons and check even more availability and wider ranges of products in real time and book their favorite SHORTCUTS salons to their door.

Joanna Burgess Co-Founder of SHORTCUTS, says: "We're really excited to be partnering with bgX. By integrating our technology platforms we have been able to create a unique and seamless on-demand booking experience for the client, whilst driving efficiencies for the salon."

BgX CEO and co-founder Ali Raficommented:

"Nowadays customers are demanding immediate services via their mobile apps and there is a huge demand for beauty services to be delivered in this way. The Uber platform has brought huge improvements in transport and food delivery services and the hair and beauty services and on-demand hair care are the next step. Customers are now able to book salons and professional products to their office, home or work direct from their smartphone. The partnership with SHORTCUTS provides an even more convenient and fast service for busy people on the go."

For more information on SHORTCUTS and bgX, please visit https://www.shortcuts.com.au/ and go to www.bgxme.com to find out how to download the app and learn more about the platform.

