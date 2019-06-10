Ananda Developments Plc - Result of General Meeting and Appointment of a Director

10 June 2019

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting and Appointment of a Director

The Directors of Ananda Developments PLC are pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting of the Company held today, the resolutions to adopt the Amended Investment Strategy, to approve the acquisition of Tiamat Agriculture Limited and to approve the waiver by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers of the obligations which would otherwise arise on the Concert Party (as defined in the circular to shareholder of the Company dated 24 May 2019 (the "Circular")) to make a general offer under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code, were duly passed.

Accordingly, the Acquisition has been completed. The subscription by URA Holdings Plc for 88,888,888 Ordinary Shares, at a price of 0.45p per share, to raise £400,000 (before expenses) for the Company, will complete on, 11 June 2019, when trading in the Subscription Shares commences on the NEX Exchange Growth Market. As set out in the Circular, Peter Redmond will be appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company on completion of the Subscription.

Melissa Sturgess, Chief Executive Officer of Ananda, said: "Today's approvals give Ananda an opportunity to become a significant grower of cannabis in the UK and to play a key role in the rapidly developing sectors for medicinal and wellness products derived from cannabis. We believe that the increasing research being done on cannabis and its constituents has the potential to provide new and effective treatments for patients with a variety of conditions".

Concert Party Interests

On completion of the Subscription, URA will be interested in 88,888,888 Ordinary Shares representing 21.26 per cent of the Company's issued share capital as enlarged by the Subscription and the Concert Party will be interested, in aggregate, in 167,701,110 Ordinary Shares, representing 40.12 per cent of the Company's issued share capital as enlarged by the Subscription.

The table below illustrates the maximum potential interest of the Concert Party in the voting rights of the Company:

Concert Party Member Current holding of Ordinary Shares Founder Warrants Subscription Warrants Contingent Consideration Shares Exercise of Options Maximum

interest in Ordinary Shares

following

exercise of the Founder Warrants,

exercise of the

Subscription Warrants, the

issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares and

exercise of Options Maximum percentage

interest in voting rights

following

exercise of the Founder

Warrants,

exercise of the Subscription Warrants, the issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares and

exercise of Options Charles Morgan

22,500,000

23,041,666

-

100,000,000

-

145,541,666

19.06% Melissa Sturgess*

46,612,222

23,041,666

-

100,000,000

-

169,653,888

22.22% Jeremy Sturgess-Smith

1,700,000

-

-

-

10,451,389

12,151,389

1.59% Peter

Redmond

5,000,000

-

-

-

-

5,000,000

0.65% Alex

Gostevskikh

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Michael Langoulant

3,000,000

-

-

-

-

3,000,000

0.39% URA 88,888,888 - 88,888,888 - - 177,777,776 23.29% TOTAL HOLDING OF

CONCERT PARTY



167,701,110



46,083,332



88,888,888



200,000,000



10,451,389



513,124,719



67.21% TOTAL SHARES IN ISSUE

418,055,554

464,138,886

553,027,774

753,027,774

763,479,163

763,479,163

*of the 46,612,222 Ordinary Shares held by Melissa Sturgess,22,222,222are held in the name of Palace Trading Investments Limited and1,090,000 areheld in the name of Hartford Corporate Limited, companies which are both beneficially owned by Melissa Sturgess

On completion of the Subscription, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 418,055,554 Ordinary Shares. The figure of 418,055,554 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Words and expressions defined in the Circular have the same meaning in this announcement. A copy of the full text of the Circular is available at www.anandadevelopments.com.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC



Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Sturgess



Investor Relations

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith +44 (0)7392 696 517

ir@anandadevelopments.com PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMTED



Corporate Finance

Mark Anwyl

Fungai Ndoro



Corporate Broking

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930

About Ananda Developments PLC

Ananda Developments invests in the developing market for medical or therapeutic Cannabis derivatives, or related products, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain Cannabis or hemp derived cannabinoids. The Directors believe that this market is growing due to an increasing number of states in the USA, as well as other countries around the world, changing their laws to allow for products containing constituents of Medical Cannabis to be developed, approved and sold.

A copy of the Company's Admission Document is available at www.anandadevelopments.com.

Ananda's investment strategy is to invest in companies, projects or products that are progressing medical or therapeutic Cannabis research and development, or seeking to produce or cultivate Cannabis in any jurisdiction in which it is legal to do so, or are developing or have already developed, products that contain Cannabis derived cannabinoids and require funding to progress work plans or commercialise products.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.