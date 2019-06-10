

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production growth slowed in April after rising in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 6.3 percent year-on-year in April, slower than 7.8 percent gain in March.



Manufacturing output growth slowed to 6.5 percent annually in April from 7.6 percent a month ago. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying fell 0.1 percent, following a 12.9 percent decline in the previous month.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production climbed 6.1 percent year-on-year, after an 8.0 percent rise in the preceding month.



Seasonally adjusted industrial production decreased 0.2 percent month-on-month in April.



