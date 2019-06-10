Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Total Voting Rights

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

LEI: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Total Voting Rights

10 June 2019

Following the recent announcement, dated 28 May 2019 in respect of the Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares, the Company confirms that the current Total Voting Rights are as follows:

1,079,917 Ordinary GBP Shares

3,600,658 Ordinary USD Shares

Number of votes each Share shall be entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company (applying the Weighted Voting Calculation as described in the Prospectus published by the Company on 6 November 2007):

Sterling Shares: 2.0288

US Dollar Shares: 1.0000

The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations, by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company also announces that following the Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares, the Directors have the following beneficial interests in the Company:

Director Name Beneficial Interest in AGOL following the Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares Beneficial Interest in AGOL prior to Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares Richard Hotchkis 139 GBP Ordinary Shares 164 GBP Ordinary Shares Chris Legge 232 GBP Ordinary Shares 274 GBP Ordinary Shares Nigel de la Rue 373 GBP Ordinary Shares 439 GBP Ordinary Shares

All Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001