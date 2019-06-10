Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 07-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1863.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 1876.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1818.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 1832.45p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---