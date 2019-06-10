sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,632 Euro		-0,73
-11,47 %
WKN: 903396 ISIN: US04269E1073 Ticker-Symbol: AQL 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ARQULE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARQULE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,76
5,83
13:11
5,747
5,826
13:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARQULE INC
ARQULE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARQULE INC5,632-11,47 %