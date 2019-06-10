Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 07-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.33p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.97p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---