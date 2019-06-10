SoftServe Wins Innovation in Business Processes and Operations Award at 2019 SEE IT Summit

Company recognized for leadership in business best practices and excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, won the Innovation in Business Processes and Operations Award by the Bulgarian Association of Software Companies (BASSCOM) as part of the SEE Innovation, Technology, and Sourcing (ITS) 2019 Awards during the 2019 SEE IT Summit.

The SEE ITS 2019 Awards recognized the efforts of SEE sector companies, investors, and local governments that are leaders in best practices and are creating favorable business environments for the growth of the ITS ecosystem.

"We are fully committed to enabling our clients and employees to get innovation done in Bulgaria," said Andon Simeonov, country manager at SoftServe Bulgaria. "Innovation is in our DNA, and it's exciting to see the efforts of our associates recognized as we help our clients achieve speed and impact on a global scale."

Companies in the technology industry from Bulgaria, Albania, Romania, Serbia, Ukraine, and Bosnia attended the summit, which brought together over 300 business leaders to discuss the latest industry trends, challenges, and opportunities in business processes and operations.

