PNH Treatment Market Size Worth $5.8 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 11.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) treatment market size is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025 at a 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Several factors such as rise in number of blood and bone marrow related disorders, increase in geriatric population, wider adoption of novel therapeutics, and emergence of biologics are driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

An estimated 5,000 - 6,000 people in U.S. suffer from PNH, with approximately 450 new cases being reported annually

U.S. dominated the global PNH treatment market with more than 35% share in 2017 due to high cost of treatment in U.S., potential approval of a range of pipeline drugs, and adoption of novel therapeutics

Treatment with medication dominated the PNH market with a share of more than 75% in 2017. Apart from drugs, the stem cell transplant segment is projected to witness double-digit growth through the forecast period

Alexion, Akari, Apellis, Amgen, CinnaGen, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam, Achillion, Novartis, Roche, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are some of the key players in this market

Currently, 16 products are under clinical evaluation for PNH treatment in various stages of development. Promising pipeline candidates such as ALXN1210, Coversin, APL2, and RA101495 offer significant commercial potential post regulatory approval.

Read 65 page research report with TOC on "Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Medication, Stem Cell Transplant, Blood Transfusion), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/paroxysmal-nocturnal-hemoglobinuria-pnh-market

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is an acquired, chronic hematologic disorder. It is an ultra-rare disease with approximately 8,000 to 10,000 cases reported in North America and Europe. The life-threatening disease often manifests in three forms: thrombosis, persistent intravascular hemolysis, and pancytopenia. Although information on its prevalence is scarce, PNH is estimated to affect more than 20,000 people worldwide with an incidence of about 1.3 per million annually and a prevalence of around 16 per million. PNH affects men and women equally. Although physical symptoms can begin at any age, they usually develop between 30-40 years of age.

Novel treatments including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and cyclic peptides are gaining penetration in developed markets. However, high cost of therapy with Soliris and other emerging pipeline drugs presents a barrier in adoption in developing regions. Blood transfusion and supportive care are anticipated to lose momentum during the forecast period due to adverse side effects and sub-optimal efficacy.

Grand View Research has segmented the global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) treatment market based on treatment and major markets:

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2025)

Medication



Stem Cell Transplant



Blood Transfusion

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2025)

U.S.



Japan



U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

