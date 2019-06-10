Resonant Inc. to Participate on 5G: Builders and Beneficiaries Panel

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, will participate on a 5G: Builders and Beneficiaries panel at the National Securities 5G Tech Summit on June 13, 2019.

Filters using Resonant's recently introduced XBAR resonator structure meet requirements needed for high-performance 5G devices and use existing manufacturing processes for rapid production implementation and low unit costs. Through XBAR, Filter IP Standard Library and Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN) software tools platform, Resonant is enabling a broad base of companies to more effectively and efficiently capitalize on the emerging 5G opportunity in the mobile filter market.

Conference Details

June 13th: National Securities 5G Tech Summit

The Roosevelt Hotel, NYC

12:00 pm ET panel, moderated by National Securities senior technology research analyst Ilya Grozovksy, 1x1 meetings

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

About Resonant's ISN Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the 'fab language' of basic material properties and dimensions.

