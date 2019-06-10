Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2019 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.7398 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5693008 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 9651 EQS News ID: 822001 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 10, 2019 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)