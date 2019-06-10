Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2019 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.484 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 312500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 9641 EQS News ID: 821981 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2019 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)