Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US71 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.7189 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 846000 CODE: US71 LN ISIN: LU1407888053 ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN Sequence No.: 9632 EQS News ID: 821963 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 10, 2019 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)