Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (MATW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 362.3312 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33076 CODE: MATW LN ISIN: LU0533034046 ISIN: LU0533034046 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MATW LN Sequence No.: 9623 EQS News ID: 821945 End of Announcement EQS News Service

