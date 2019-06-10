Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2019 / 12:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 138.6826 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 322896 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 9617 EQS News ID: 821933 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2019 06:43 ET (10:43 GMT)