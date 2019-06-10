Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company has qualified to trade its common shares on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"). NervGen upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market and begins trading today under the symbol "NGENF".

"The upgrade from the OTCQB to the OTCQX Market will expand our exposure within the U.S. financial community," said Bill Radvak, NervGen's Executive Chairman. "This is an important step in our finance strategy as we continue to aggressively drive our NVG-291 compound for nerve regeneration towards human clinical trials."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage, including spinal cord injuries and peripheral nerve injuries. The Company also continues to research secondary applications such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, acute myocardial infarction induced arrhythmia ("AMI", commonly known as a heart attack) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

NervGen plans to initiate a Phase 1 human clinical trial for its lead compound, NVG-291, in early 2020 under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. NervGen is advancing NVG-291 for the treatment of spinal cord injury as the Company believes this indication is a significant opportunity due to the current lack of non-surgical solutions in the market, the dramatic impact on quality of life and the high cost burden to the healthcare system. The Company believes NVG-291 as a therapy could alleviate or improve upon the symptoms and conditions associated with spinal cord injury and empower these patients to live more active and productive lives.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

For further information, please contact:



Bill Radvak, Executive Chairman

bradvak@nervgen.com

Follow NervGen on Twitter (@NervgenC) and LinkedIn (NervGen Pharma Inc.) for the latest news on the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include, but are not limited to, the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding advancement of NVG-291 toward clinical development and commercialization, the timing of human trials and regulatory approval, the potential efficacy of the Company's products and technology, and the potential to identify, evaluate and develop other drug candidates. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "trend", "indication", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "likely" or "potential", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, a lack of revenue, insufficient funding, reliance upon key personnel, the uncertainty of the clinical development process, competition, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Prospectus, financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis which can be found on SEDAR.com.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this document. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document, and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45414