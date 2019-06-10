Regulatory News:
TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|May 31, 2019
|2,656,759,543
|
2,768,392,251
A total number of 2,816,758,389 voting rights are attached to the 2,656,759,543 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 48,366,138 voting rights attached to the 48,366,138 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005345/en/
Contacts:
TOTAL S.A.