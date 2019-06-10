Global 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) Market Growth and Key Manufacturers BASF, Dairen Chemical, LyondellBasell, Ashland, Markor Chem, Shanxi Sanwei Analysis

PUNE, India, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global and China 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) Market Report, 2019-2025 added in ReportsnReports Research library. 1,4-butanediol (BDO), an essential organic and fine chemical material, finds wide application in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textile and household chemicals.

As of the end of 2018, the global BDO capacity reached approximately 4.3 million tons, of which about 53% came from Mainland China. World-renowned BDO manufacturers consist mainly of Taiwan-based Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC), Germany-based BASF and U.S.-based LyondellBasell, the three of which hold a combined 38% of global capacity.

BDO capacities and technical expertise are largely controlled by BASF, U.S.-based ISP and Invista, U.K.-based Davy, Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical, and DCC. Although with small BDO capacity, Invista, Mitsubishi Chemical and Davy boasting core production technologies and patents play an important role in the global 1, 4-butanediol (BDO) Market by technology transfer or other means.

There are now about 19 BDO producers in China with the total BDO capacity approximating 2.3 million tons (including discontinued facilities) or more. Being subject to the market demand and environmental campaigns across the country, some manufacturers have to suspend BDO facilities and the real utilization rate of facilities is rather low.

The top three BDO manufacturers in Mainland China -- Markor Chem, Xinjiang Tianye and Sinopec Great Wall Energy & Chemical contribute 33.8% to China's total BDO capacity. Among them, Markor Chem has the largest capacity of 260,000 tons/a, and it has built 50,000 tons/a PTMEG with the chemical giant BASF. Markor Chem possesses a spandex industry chain.

Affected by the environmental protection supervision of the central government, China's BDO demand growth rate has slowed down, reaching about 1.2 million tons in 2018, of which 50% was used for PTMEG and 32% for PBT. In the next few years, new or expanded capacity of BDO/PBT/PTMEG/GBL will continue to rise. China's BDO demand is expected to jump to 1.8 million tons in 2025.

Since 2018, Chinese BDO market has been declining, slumping by RMB3,300/ton from RMB11,800 / ton in 2018 to RMB8,500 / ton in March 2019 largely due to the worsening imbalance between supply and demand as well as the depressed demand from downstream areas. It is expected that the BDO price will continue to stay at the bottom for some time.

Global and China 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the followings:

- Global BDO industry (supply and demand, competitive landscape, price trend, etc.);- China BDO industry (supply and demand, competitive landscape, import & export, price trend and development trend);- BDO downstream industries like PTMEG, PBT and GBL (supply and demand, competitive landscape, import and export, price trend, etc.);- 13 global and Chinese BDO manufacturers (operation and BDO business) and progress of 16 Chinese Enterprises' BDO projects.

Major Pointers from Table of Contents:

1. Profile of BDO

2. Overview of Global BDO Industry

3. Overview of China BDO Industry

4. Status Quo of Upstream Sectors

5. Development of BDO Downstream Industry

6. Major Overseas BDO Manufacturers

7. Major BDO Manufacturers in Mainland China

Another Related Research Report 1, 4 butanediol Market Insights 2019, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2024 report provides key statistics on the market status of the 1 4 Butanediol manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2024 global and Chinese 1 4 Butanediol market covering all important parameters. For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of 1 4 Butanediol as well as some small players. At least 14 companies are included: BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Ashland, SKChemical, Mitsui, Nan Ya and Others.

