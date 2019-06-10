Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Initiates Drone-Supported Magnetic Survey, Lac Surprise Property, Québec

SUDBURY, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUP; OCTQB: NSUPF), is pleased to announce that it has initiated a drone supported, airborne magnetic survey over its 100% owned Lac Surprise property, Québec. This survey will consist of two panels covering the northern and southern parts of the property (see Figure 1). Resulting airborne magnetic data will assist in defining core drill targets over much of the property, however, the focus will be on the northern part of the property where:

1) Gold grain and gold geochemical-in-till dispersal trains are defined (see Northern Superior Resources press release, January 27, 2014);

2) Gold showings discovered, with grab samples collected from the Black Phoenix gold showing assaying as high as 19.9 g/t gold (see Northern Superior Resources press release, February 6, 2019); and

3) IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") reporting excellent gold assay results (2019 Q1 and Q2 core drill program) from its neighboring Nelligan property (see IAMGOLD press release, May 30, 2019), tied to the northeast side of the Lac Surprise property.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: "The gold grain and gold geochemical-in-till dispersal trains, the Black Phoenix and Fox gold showings (all located within the northeastern side of the Lac Superior property), occur directly west of the IAMGOLD Nelligan gold deposit. In fact, the gold trains and showings discovered on Lac Surprise are all associated with lithologies from which the gold assays being reported from Nelligan are deposited. Those lithologies extend west onto the northwest, then across the northern part of the Lac Surprise property (see Northern Superior Resources press release, February 6, 2019).

Data derived from this year's geophysical program will be coupled with the Company's existing geoscientific data base. We believe that high priority core drill targets will be generated from both the north and south parts of the property. However, the Company will focus on those targets generated within the northern part of the property with the intent of drilling those targets later in the second half of 2019. The purpose of this program and the core drill program is to demonstrate the westward extension of the gold-bearing system defined at Nelligan, onto and across the northwestern and northern parts of the Lac Surprise property."

Lac Surprise Property

The Lac Surprise property is 100% owned by Northern Superior. This property is strategically situated within a very active part of the Chapais-Chibougamau exploration camp. This point is emphasized by IAMGOLD's disclosed core drilling results from their Nelligan gold JV project (Figure 2; see IAMGOLD press release, May 30, 2019). The Nelligan property adjoins the northeastern side of Northern Superior's Lac Surprise property. Several showings and gold-bearing structures have already been defined on the property (Figure 3; see Northern Superior press release, February 6, 2019).

Figure 1. Location of Northern Superior's planned Lac Surprise 2019 drone-supported aerial magnetic survey.

Figure 2. Location of the Lac Surprise property relative to the Nelligan gold property. Gold grain and gold geochemical dispersal trains, location of the Black Phoenix and Fox showings also illustrated.





Figure 3. Location, various showings, Lac Surprise property.





Qualified Person

Jonathan O'Callaghan P.Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 for the Lac Surprise property. Mr. O'Callaghan has reviewed and approved the information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on initiating and executing core drill programs on its 100% owned TPK (northwestern Ontario) and Lac Surprise (Québec) properties. Northern Superior is currently looking to option out its other 100% owned mineral properties in Québec and northwestern Ontario.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

