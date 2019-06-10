

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Cons Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported that its traffic in May, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, were up by 6.0 percent, while capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 5.3 percent. Passenger load factor was 83.2%, up 0.5 percentage points from prior year. For the month of May, IAG carried approximately 10.4 million passengers, an increase of 4.1% from previous year.



For the year-to-date period, traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, were up by 6.6 percent, while capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 5.9 percent.



