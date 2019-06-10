

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said Monday it will showcase a range of commercial and defense products, services and technologies at the 2019 Paris Air Show, which runs from June 17 to 23 at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.



At Boeing's exhibit, visitors can immerse themselves in a 360-degree theater and learn more about the company's capabilities throughout the product lifecycle.



The interactive exhibit will also highlight Boeing's latest family of aircraft and services and give visitors a first look at the company's vision for the future of mobility. The exhibit will be located in Static Display C2.



On the airfield, an Air Tahiti Nui 787-9 will demonstrate the capabilities of the 787. A 737 Boeing Converted Freighter and passenger air vehicle or PAV will be on static display.



In addition, the U.S. Department of Defense will display several Boeing platforms, including the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, the CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, the F-15 fighter, the P-8 maritime patrol aircraft and the international air show debut of the KC-46 tanker.



Boeing also said it will hold a series of news briefings for media during the show.



