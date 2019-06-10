Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Applauds New York State Assembly for Bill to Enforce 'Move Over' Violations and Protect Safety of Law Enforcement and Roadside Workers

If passed, new bill would implement electronic enforcement for 'Move Over' violations utilizing video and radar-based camera systems that can record violations; research shows violations could be reduced by as much as 80 to 90%

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor"), a leading provider of innovative vehicle recognition systems, today applauds the New York State Assembly for proposing a bill that would electronically enforce dangerous 'Move Over' violations that take the lives of New York police officers, first responders, tow truck drivers, and other roadside workers. It was introduced on June 7, 2019.

The proposed Bill A8206 would allow for law enforcement agencies to utilize a compact video and radar-based camera system affixed to police vehicles to record drivers that do not move over or slow down when approaching emergency or service vehicles conducting roadside operations. It is sponsored by Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther.

New York's Move Over Law, first passed in 2011 and later expanded in 2016, requires drivers to move over to a different lane if they see a police car, ambulance, tow truck, or other service vehicle on the shoulder of the road with their lights flashing. If they cannot safely move over, they must slow down to a reasonable speed. Failure to do so results in a fine ranging from $150-$450 and points against the driver's license.

"We applaud the New York State Assembly for recognizing how dangerous the roadways have become for our police officers, tow truck drivers, and other roadside workers, and for taking the first step toward a solution that will literally save lives," said Rod Hillman, Chief Operating Officer, Rekor Systems. "Electronic enforcement utilizing camera technologies represents a powerful solution for driver education of the Move Over laws that can drastically increase safety for drivers and roadside workers. We fully support this bill and encourage a vote to move it forward in to law so we can begin to provide a safer roadway environment for all.

"The current challenge with enforcement is that an officer cannot effectively monitor for Move Over violations while already conducting a traffic stop, leaving the majority of violations unaddressed. Modern technology capabilities now exist that can dramatically improve safety for all personnel conducting roadside operations. We look forward to the passing of the bill, and to offering our expertise in implementing such a solution."

Rekor supports the use of technology to enforce Move Over violations, and has recently worked with local municipalities in New York, Maryland, Ohio, and Alberta, Canada, with Move Over violations occurring at a staggering rate of approximately one violation per minute. Unchecked, these violations will continue to result in serious injuries or deaths.

Rekor Systems, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed (REKR) Delaware company, is the parent of Maryland-based Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. Our smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions are disrupting major industries in over 60 countries across the globe, including security and surveillance, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams images and transform them into extract actionable information for our clients. Our machine learning enabled software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices. Rekor provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by its innovative OpenALPR software, which dramatically improves the accuracy of license plate reads and can also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. Rekor's solutions include mobile and fixed license plate readers, "Move Over" law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, and red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement and citation management. Rekor's solutions help to protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and manage complex supply chain logistics. Our systems can dramatically reduce the cost of collecting tolls on major highways or manage congestion in the bumper-to-bumper traffic of large cities, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

