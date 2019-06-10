

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Monday.



The major highlight on today is the monthly JOLTS report. The consensus is for a decline from the prior month.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading higher



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 136.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 14.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 48.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished firmly in positive territory on Friday. The Dow jumped 263.28 points or 1 percent to 25,983.94, the Nasdaq soared 126.55 points or 1.7 percent to 7,742.10 and the S&P 500 surged up 29.85 points or 1.1 percent to 2,873.34



On the economic front, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report that tracks monthly change in job openings and offers rates on hiring and quits for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 7.400 million, down from 7.488 million in the previous month.



TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMX for May will be released at 12.30 pm ET. In the previous month the level was 4.61.



Asian stocks rose on Monday. Chinese shares progressed to snap a six-session losing streak. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 24.33 points or 0.86 percent to 2,852.13 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up as much as 2.27 percent at 27,578.64.



Japanese markets ended near two-week highs. The Nikkei average rallied 249.71 points or 1.20 percent to 21,134.42, while the broader Topix index closed 1.34 percent higher at 1,552.94.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 16.66 points or 0.31 percent, the German DAX is adding 92.24 points or 0.77 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 39.04 points or 0.54 percent and the Swiss Market Index is climbing 66.84 points or 0.69 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.38 percent.



