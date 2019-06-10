

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) has reached a deal to acquire The 86 Company. The acquisition will include the Fords Gin trademark and other assets of The 86 Company. Brown-Forman said it looks forward to building Fords Gin, a premium gin, into another iconic brand in the company's portfolio.



Fords Gin is a collaboration between Simon Ford and 8th generation Master Distiller Charles Maxwell of Thames Distillers. Brown-Forman noted that Simon Ford and The 86 Company team will remain a key part of the crafting of Fords Gin going forward.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX