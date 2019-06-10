SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 078/19
Starting 15th May, 2019, all samples sent to Turkey for third party testing are required to have specified actual content information on the consignment note and invoice documents. If sender fails to provide the actual content information of samples on documents, it may result in samples being sent back, or delays in the Customs process.
Examples of acceptable and unacceptable descriptions of textile samples:
|Unacceptable
|Acceptable
|Apparel
|Men's Shirts, Lingerie, Girls' Vests, Boys' Jacket
|Caps
|Plastic Caps
|Leather Articles
|Saddles, Leather Handbags, Leather Jackets
|Textiles
|Linen fabric, T-shirts
On the proforma invoice for samples, it must be specified that the samples have "NO COMMERCIAL VALUE, "ALL SAMPLES ARE CUT", and samples are sent for "LABORATORY TESTING" purpose. The total price on a proforma invoice may not be over EUR 21 or USD 21. The proforma invoice must be the original copy stamped and signed by the sender.
SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines (https://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/softlines-and-accessories).
For enquiries, please contact:
Louann Spirito
Consumer and Retail - Softlines
US & Canada Softlines Business Head
t: +1 973 461 7919
www.sgs.com/softlines (https://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/softlines-and-accessories)
Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS (https://www.sgs.com/en/newsletters/global/safeguards-and-product-recalls)!
Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry (https://www.sgs.com/en/publications/consumer-compact)
© SGS Group Management SA - 2019 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.