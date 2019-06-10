SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 078/19

Starting 15th May, 2019, all samples sent to Turkey for third party testing are required to have specified actual content information on the consignment note and invoice documents. If sender fails to provide the actual content information of samples on documents, it may result in samples being sent back, or delays in the Customs process.

Examples of acceptable and unacceptable descriptions of textile samples:

Unacceptable Acceptable Apparel Men's Shirts, Lingerie, Girls' Vests, Boys' Jacket Caps Plastic Caps Leather Articles Saddles, Leather Handbags, Leather Jackets Textiles Linen fabric, T-shirts

On the proforma invoice for samples, it must be specified that the samples have "NO COMMERCIAL VALUE, "ALL SAMPLES ARE CUT", and samples are sent for "LABORATORY TESTING" purpose. The total price on a proforma invoice may not be over EUR 21 or USD 21. The proforma invoice must be the original copy stamped and signed by the sender.

SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines (https://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/softlines-and-accessories).

For enquiries, please contact:

Louann Spirito

Consumer and Retail - Softlines

US & Canada Softlines Business Head

t: +1 973 461 7919

www.sgs.com/softlines (https://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/softlines-and-accessories)

